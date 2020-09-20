Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine at New Delhi Railway Station

The Delhi Police has arrested an interstate Nigerian drug peddler and seized 250 grams of cocaine from his possession at New Delhi Railway Station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:23 IST
Nigerian drug peddler held with cocaine at New Delhi Railway Station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has arrested an interstate Nigerian drug peddler and seized 250 grams of cocaine from his possession at New Delhi Railway Station. According to police, the accused has been identified as Victor Kaine (35), who came to India two years back on business Visa.

"On September 19, 2020, a police team on patrolling duty to keep watch on the passengers and commuters inside and outside New Delhi Railway Station noticed accused standing in suspicious condition near Taxi Stand. Finding police team nearby, he started walking fast but the team chased him and apprehended," the police said. On asking to produce identity credentials and passport, he showed the photocopy of his visa which had expired in the month of August 2020. On Checking his bag, a pouch containing powder was found. On checking with the Narcotics Detection Kit, it was found to be cocaine weighing 250 grams, police added.

Kaine stayed in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and later on shifted to Bengaluru. He had been visiting Delhi frequently and supplying cocaine through local contacts in the rave parties organised in the farmhouses in Delhi-NCR. "Further raids have been on to catch the other associates in the drug racket in Delhi and Bengaluru," police said.

A case under section 21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and 14 Foreigners Act has been registered at Police Station, New Delhi Railway Station. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Parliament nod to bill to cut salary and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent

Parliament on Sunday passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Amendment Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year to augment financial resources required to fight the COVI...

Delhi customs helps woman get belongings of her brother who died in US

In a humanitarian gesture, the customs authorities helped a woman get personal belongings of her brother, who died in the US recently, by waiving duty on the parcel. The move came after the deceaseds sister Shubhra Goyal took to Twitter to ...

France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous days record increase of 13,498.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections has risen to 31,585 from the 31,27...

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020