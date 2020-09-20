Left Menu
Cong leader demands murder case against KTR after minor drowns in drain

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national Spokesperson Dr Shravan on Sunday demanded that the murder case be registered against Telangana Municipal Minister KTR, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner after a minor drowned in a drain following rain in the city on September 17.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national Spokesperson Dr Shravan paying homage to deceased in Telangana on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Shravan on Sunday demanded the registration of a murder case against Telangana Municipal Minister KTR, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner after a minor drowned in a drain following rain in the city on September 17. Dr Shravan slammed Municipal Minister KTR and his associates for carelessness and asked that if government claims Rs 60,000 crore has been spent in Greater Hyderabad for development in last 6 years, then why five to six feet of water is overflowing on the streets of Hyderabad just after 10 minutes of rain.

"On September 17, 2020 evening at Greater Hyderabad in Malkajgiri Assembly segment, under Deendayal Nagar Colony, a 12-year-old girl fell into an open overflowing drainage while she was cycling. This is because of the negligence, carelessness of the Municipal Authorities, and more importantly Municipal Minister KTR and his associates at the TRS Government. On behalf of Congress Party we have come here and paid condolences and our tributes to the departed soul of 'Sumedha' who lost her life in the incident. We ask the TRS government today if you are claiming that Rs 60,000 crore has been spent in Greater Hyderabad for development for last six years, then why is it that for 10 minutes of rain Hyderabad people are suffering? Five to six feet of water is overflowing on the streets of Hyderabad just after 10 minutes of rain. Is it not due to negligence and carelessness of TRS government and GHMC Authorities?" He asked. Further he demanded immediately ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the deceased family and criminal case against Minister KTR, GHMC Commissioner, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and local corporator.

"It is absolutely due to negligence and GHMC Authorities and Municipal Minister. Therefore it is not an accidental death. It is a murder caused by the negligence and carelessness of the government. We demand that a murder case must be filed against Telangana Municipal Minister KTR, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad City Mayor as well as the Local Corporator," he said. Further he added, "We are not going to leave this particular issue. In Hyderabad because of the rains, the open Nalas are overflowing and water has entered into almost 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the houses. Their essential commodities have been spoiled, their foodgrains have been spoiled. Who is going to pay for it? If only the government in the last six years have cleaned the Nalas and covered the open Nalas, probably this accident would have not happened."

Meanwhile, Abhijit Kapuria, father of deceased, speaking to ANI said, "On September 17 evening, my daughter along with her friends was playing in front of the house. My daughter along with her friends was cycling. At around 6:35 pm it started raining and my daughter was still out playing. Other children got back home, but my daughter did not return so we thought she might be waiting under some shed. Later when she did not turn up, I enquired in the locality but nobody knew about her whereabouts. Around 7:15 pm I contacted the police helpline number and later all the police personnel along with task force started searching. The next day, around 2 pm her body was found three kilometres away in an open overflowing drain. After we found her body it was clear that due to overflowing sewage water she was drowned. It is the administrative system failure here, as there are no proper facilities, no street light, no fencing and other necessary facilities which led to this incident." (ANI)

