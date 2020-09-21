Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeedReuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:36 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.
"Any additional delay exacerbates the crisis and deepens it," Adib said in a statement reported by the National News Agency. "Lebanon doesn't have the luxury of wasting time amid the unprecedented number of crises that it is going through."
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- Mustapha Adib
- French
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast
'Fateful times': Lebanese patriarch says new cabinet must spurn old, corrupt ways
U.S. blacklists ex-Lebanese ministers over Hezbollah ties, vows more action
U.S. blacklists ex-Lebanese ministers over Hezbollah ties, vows more action
Lebanese Sunni cleric warns against strife after Beirut shootout