Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:36 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.

"Any additional delay exacerbates the crisis and deepens it," Adib said in a statement reported by the National News Agency. "Lebanon doesn't have the luxury of wasting time amid the unprecedented number of crises that it is going through."

