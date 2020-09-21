Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties in letter to S.Korea's Moon

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed hopes for improved relations in a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's office said on Monday, amid strained ties over history and trade. Moon also sent a congratulatory letter to Suga last week, saying he was willing to sit down anytime to improve relations and foster diplomatic, economic and people-to-people exchanges.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:50 IST
Japan's Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties in letter to S.Korea's Moon
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed hopes for improved relations in a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's office said on Monday, amid strained ties over history and trade. Feuds dating back to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea continue to dog bilateral relations, including the issues of Korean laborers forced to work at Japanese firms and women at military brothels during World War II.

The ties further soured after South Korea's Supreme Court ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labor in 2018, which prompted Tokyo to impose export curbs on some key high-tech materials. In a letter delivered to Moon on Saturday, Suga underscored the need for cooperation between the two neighbors, Moon's spokesman Kang Min-Seok said.

"Prime Minister Suga, in particular, said he hoped the two countries overcome difficult issues and build a forward-looking relationship," Kang told a briefing. Moon also sent a congratulatory letter to Suga last week, saying he was willing to sit down anytime to improve relations and foster diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people exchanges.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...

Over 3 lakh trees in U'khand's Champawat will be submerged due to Pancheswar dam: Forest official

More than three lakh trees in Uttarakhands Champawat district alone will be submerged by the water in the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a Forest department official said on Monday. The counting of trees standing on private land has not yet begu...

Bus travellers await long distance journeys; supply remains subdued: Report

Bus travellers across India are waiting to undertake long distance journeys for both professional and personal reasons as the country gradually moves forward under Unlock 4.0, but the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of b...

Christian pastor, soldier shot dead in Indonesia's Papua

A soldier and a Christian pastor have been shot dead in separate incidents at the weekend in Indonesias easternmost region of Papua, amid a flare-up in tensions between security forces and separatists groups in the restive area. In a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020