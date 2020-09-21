Left Menu
Development News Edition

Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

The Norwegian People's Aid agency said the men were staff members who were working with the government to develop a database of unexploded bombs from the war. The agency identified the men as Stephen “Luke" Atkinson from Britain and Australian Trent Lee. The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said the men died Sunday in the bomb blast at the office of their aid project, located in a residential part of the capital, Honiara. Police said they are still investigating but believe the men had several unexploded bombs at the office and may have been carrying out work to disarm them.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:09 IST
Briton, Aussie killed in Solomon Islands by WWII bomb blast

Two men from Britain and Australia who were working in the Solomon Islands to locate bombs left behind from World War II have died after one of the bombs exploded, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian People's Aid agency said the men were staff members who were working with the government to develop a database of unexploded bombs from the war.

The agency identified the men as Stephen “Luke" Atkinson from Britain and Australian Trent Lee. The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said the men died Sunday in the bomb blast at the office of their aid project, located in a residential part of the capital, Honiara.

Police said they are still investigating but believe the men had several unexploded bombs at the office and may have been carrying out work to disarm them. “We are concerned that they decided to conduct explosive ordnance disposal operations within a residential area,” Inspector Clifford Tunuki said in a statement, adding that police later removed other bombs from the site.

Police said they have a close working relationship with the agency. The city is located on Guadalcanal, an island that was the site of fierce battles between Japanese and US troops and remains littered with unexploded bombs.

“We are devastated by what has happened, and for the loss of two good colleagues,” the head of the Norwegian agency, Henriette Killi Westhrin, said in a statement. The agency said it has halted its work in the Solomon Islands and is helping police with their investigation. It said the investigation needs to be completed before it reaches any conclusions about what happened.

Authorities have been clearing unexploded bombs ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games, which the Solomon Islands is hosting. Located northeast of Australia, the Solomon Islands is home to about 600,000 people.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

Company honoured with two Stevies for Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

MPL raises $90 mn in funding led by SIG, MDI, RTP

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Monday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 661.3 crore in funding led by SIG and early stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures....

EXPLAINER-Democratic 'court packing' would prompt a gloves-off political fight

The vow by Republican President Donald Trump and the Republicans to quickly fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat despite a looming election has revived talk among some Democrats of expanding the number of justices on th...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020