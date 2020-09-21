Left Menu
Development News Edition

76 per cent new Covid-19 cases, 86 per cent fatality reported from 10 states/UTs in last 24 hours

At least 76 per cent of the new confirmed COVID cases and 86 per cent fatality have been reported from 10 states including union territories in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:25 IST
76 per cent new Covid-19 cases, 86 per cent fatality reported from 10 states/UTs in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

At least 76 per cent of the new confirmed COVID cases and 86 per cent fatality have been reported from 10 states including union territories in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. A total of 86,961 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 76 per cent of the new confirmed cases (active cases) are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has alone contributed to about 20,627 new cases, while Karnataka has reported at least 8,191 cases. Andhra Pradesh has contributed to 7,738 cases, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 5,758, Tamil Nadu has reported 5,516, Kerala has seen 4,716, Odisha is contributing to 4,330 cases while Delhi has reported 3,812 cases. West Bengal has witnessed about 3,177 cases and Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,579 cases.

As many as 1,130 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. About 10 States/UTs account for 86 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID. Maharashtra reported 455 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 101 and 94 deaths, respectively. West Bengal has reported 61 fatality, Tamil Nadu has witnessed 60 deaths, Andhra Pradesh has seen 57 mortality, Punjab has reported 56 deaths, Delhi has witnessed 37 fatality followed by Haryana which has registered 29 deaths while 27 people have succumbed in Madhya Pradesh due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, COVID19 cases have crossed over 5.49 million mark in India with 87,882 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards®

Company honoured with two Stevies for Most Exemplary Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it ha...

MPL raises $90 mn in funding led by SIG, MDI, RTP

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Monday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 661.3 crore in funding led by SIG and early stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures....

EXPLAINER-Democratic 'court packing' would prompt a gloves-off political fight

The vow by Republican President Donald Trump and the Republicans to quickly fill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat despite a looming election has revived talk among some Democrats of expanding the number of justices on th...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020