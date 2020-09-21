Left Menu
Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha reaches NCB-SIT office

Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe, a senior official of the probe agency said. Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:53 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha reached the NCB-SIT's office here on Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into the drugs angle in the actor's death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier asked Saha and Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi to appear before it on Monday.

Saha reached the office of NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in south Mumbai around 2 pm, an official said. The Mumbai Police have barricaded the area around the SIT's office.

Modi's questioning was postponed on September 16 after a member of the SIT tested positive for coronavirus. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June.

The federal anti-drugs agency has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in the case. Meanwhile, the NCB is going to summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, and fashion designer Simon Khambata this week in connection with an ongoing drugs probe, a senior official of the probe agency said.

Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. She said leaks to the media need to be investigated as "someone's reputation is totally destroyed by it".

The high court on Thursday sought the Centre's reply on her plea. The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Hingorani further said his client came to know about her being named in the case from "breaking news" on TV channels which said that she along with actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta, have been named by Chakraborty as individuals who take drugs..

