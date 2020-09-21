Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP: Kirti Chakra awardee's family reaches Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier from Kangra district reached Raj Bhavan here on Monday to return the gallantry award to the Governor as they blamed successive state government for failing to honour his sacrifice.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:14 IST
HP: Kirti Chakra awardee's family reaches Raj Bhavan to return gallantry award

The family of a Kirti Chakra awardee soldier from Kangra district reached Raj Bhavan here on Monday to return the gallantry award to the Governor as they blamed successive state government for failing to honour his sacrifice. Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime military award given for gallantry. Ashoka Chakra is the highest honour in the category.

Talking to media before meeting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the soldier's mother Raj Kumari said her son Anil Chauhan had died when he was just 23 during 'Operation Rhino' in Assam. A resident of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, Raj Kumari said the state government failed to fulfil its promises including naming the school after Chauhan and building a gate in the village in his memory.

Fed up with the inaction shown by successive governments, she came along with other family members to return the award to the Governor as the promises have not been fulfilled even 18 years after her son's supreme sacrifice. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur came to know about the family's meeting and reached Raj Bhavan to meet her outside the premises Thakur assured her and the other family members of doing the best he can to get the demands fulfilled in this case.

Speaking to the media, the CM said he had just come to know that the promises made by the then state government 18 years ago were not fulfilled. The CM asked the family to come to his office for immediate redressal of their grievances.

The family said they would visit his office after meeting the Governor..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to start flights to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the commencement of its flight services to the Darbhanga airport, which is in the final stages of completion, from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting November 8. The announcement comes week...

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Barrett known for conservative religious views

In considering Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has turned to a federal appellate judge known for conservative religious views who liberals worry could become instrumental in rolling back abortion rights....

Negativity not in Bollywood, exists only on TV channels: Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha says the negative perception about the Hindi film industry has been manufactured on TV news channels and doesnt hold any weight among fans. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death in June, there has been a whirl...

SBI Life inks pact with Yes Bank to sell insurance policies

SBI Life Insurance on Monday said it has signed bancassurance agreement with Yes Bank to offer a comprehensive bouquet of life insurance solutions to the banks customers across the country. As part of the partnership, SBI Lifes diverse rang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020