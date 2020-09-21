Police head constable kills himself with his service revolver in Jaipur

A police head constable has allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver here, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night. The deceased, Head Constable Shriram (48), was posted at the Samod police station, they added.

"Primary investigation reveals that he was disturbed for sometime due to family issues," SHO, Samod, Harvendra Singh said. He said that Shriram lived in a village in the Pragpura area. The body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy.