Ensure supply of oxygen is not interrupted under any circumstances, UP CM instructs Team 11

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed state officials at a Team-11 meeting to ensure that the supply of oxygen is not interrupted under any circumstances to effectively combat the COVID-19 virus in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:16 IST
Ensure supply of oxygen is not interrupted under any circumstances, UP CM instructs Team 11
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed state officials at a Team-11 meeting to ensure that the supply of oxygen is not interrupted under any circumstances to effectively combat the COVID-19 virus in the state. "It should be ensured that the supply of oxygen is not interrupted under any circumstances. Every link of control and treatment of COVID-19 from district headquarters to block-level should be kept strong," said the Chief Minister.

He asked officials to use public modes of communications like TV, newspapers, and radio to spread information about how to boost the immune system, and also instructed them to conduct medical testing and door-to-door survey actively. "While conducting the contact tracing effectively, medical testing should be done of all those who come under the range of tracing," he said.

The chief minister also instructed all the departments to make effective plans to increase the revenue collection in the state and said he will review the revenue collection work done under GST. "We chalked out an action plan in the meeting of the state-level bankers' committee for providing the benefits of Aatmanirbhar India campaign and start-up scheme to maximum eligible people," he added. (ANI)

