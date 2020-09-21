Left Menu
Court extends scribe Rajeev Sharma's custody in espionage case by week

Sharma was arrested on September 14 and was remanded to police custody for a week. According to the police, the Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court Monday extended by seven days the custodial interrogation of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat and the investigators said his further custodial interrogation was necessary since he has to be confronted with two of his associates -- a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man -- whose police custody was also extended till September 28.

Further, the Speciall Cell of the Delhi Police told the court that it needed to conduct its investigation in relation to the defence ministry as Sharma was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". While allowing interrogation of the three accused in police custody, the court directed the cops to hand over a copy of the FIR to Sharma's counsel Adish Aggarwala. The hearing was conducted virtually and press was allowed to attend the proceedings.

