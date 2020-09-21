Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:50 IST
Sushant case drug probe: NCB told to file reply on bail plea
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file its reply to a bail plea filed by Zaid Vilatra, one of those arrested by the central agency in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A single bench presided over by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere accepted the NCB counsel Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh's request for a week to file the reply and directed the agency to file it by September 30.

Vilatra (20), a resident of Bandra area in the metropolis, was arrested by NCB in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vilatra moved the Bombay High Court on September 12 seeking bail after it was rejected by the sessions court on September 9.

In his plea filed through advocate Taraq Sayed, Vilatra said he was "innocent" and had been "framed in the case". Vilatra was arrested on September 4on the basis of information NCB received from Bandra resident Abbas Ali Lakhani, and his alleged drug supplier Karn Arora.

Both Arora and Lakhani were arrested by the NCB in the case in August. In the sessions court, NCB claimed to have recovered Rs 9.55 lakh, as well as some foreign currency, including USD 2,081, from Vilatra.

The agency said Vilatra had stated the seized amounts were sale proceeds from supply of marijuana to many persons. However, in his plea in HC, Vilatra said the contraband recovered from Lakhani and Arora was very small in quantity.

"There is absolutely no nexus between the Applicant (Vilatra) and any contraband of commercial quantity," the plea read. He also said he had been booked for a bailable offence and yet the sessions court rejected his bail plea.

And the stringent conditions imposed on granting bail under the Act cannot be applicable in his case considering the small, non commercial quantity of contraband recovered from Arora and Lakhani, he said in the plea. "According to the case of the prosecution, the Applicant was arrested on the basis of statements of two persons Abbas Ramzan Ali and Karn Arora who were both allegedly found in possession of total of 69 grams of Ganja which is small quantity," his plea read.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...

Banksy's fly-tipping version of Monet's garden masterpiece to go on sale

British artist Banksys remix of a masterpiece by Impressionist painter Claude Monet is going up for auction on Oct. 21 and is expected to fetch between 3-5 million pounds 3.8-6.4 million, Sothebys said on Monday.In Show me the Monet from 20...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

European Union foreign ministers failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus on Monday despite an appeal by the countrys main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month. Belarus ...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,24,380 with 15,738 fresh cases; 344 deaths take toll to 33,015: state health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally reaches 12,24,380 with 15,738 fresh cases 344 deaths take toll to 33,015 state health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020