Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of warships.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:00 IST
TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of warships. The two leaders greeted the Navy personnel for their unique achievement.

While the chief minister said the two officers have proved women are capable of steering challenging heights, Panneerselvam said both Tyagi and Singh have made India proud by being the first women airborne combatants to operate from Navy warships. "My hearty congratulations to Sub-lieutenants Ms Kumudini Tyagi and Ms Riti Singh for being the first women airborne combatants. They have proved that women are capable of steering challenging heights," Palaniswami tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the two officers on his microblogging site. Panneerselvam too congratulated the two in a tweet, saying Tyagi and Singh have "made India proud by being the first women air borne combatants to operate from Navy warships." "I appreciate them for their outstanding achievements.

#IndianNavy," he tweeted. In a first, Tyagi and Singh have been selected to join as 'Observers' (Airborne Tacticians) in the Indian Navy's helicopter stream that would ultimately pave the way for women being posted in frontline warships.

The two would, in effect, be the first set of women airborne tacticians in India who would operate from the deck of warships. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Noida court rejects interim bail plea of Bike Bot kingpin's brother

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district has rejected the interim bail application of Sachin Bhati, the brother of the Bike Bot scams mastermind Sanjay Bhati, officials said on Monday. There are 57 FIRs registered against Sanj...

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...

Banksy's fly-tipping version of Monet's garden masterpiece to go on sale

British artist Banksys remix of a masterpiece by Impressionist painter Claude Monet is going up for auction on Oct. 21 and is expected to fetch between 3-5 million pounds 3.8-6.4 million, Sothebys said on Monday.In Show me the Monet from 20...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

European Union foreign ministers failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus on Monday despite an appeal by the countrys main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month. Belarus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020