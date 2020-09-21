Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan: India

India on Monday said Pakistan was targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan through a variety of ways and several of them engaged in various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:36 IST
Pakistan targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan: India
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

India on Monday said Pakistan was targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan through a variety of ways and several of them engaged in various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a question in Lok Sabha, said Pakistan attempted to designate four Indian nationals, who had previously worked in Afghanistan, as terrorists under UN Security Council resolution 1267.

"However, the 1267 Sanctions Committee, based on its internal procedures, has not approved the request," he said. Muraleedharan said Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan in a variety of ways.

"Several Indians working in Afghanistan on various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years. With the assistance of the government of Afghanistan, India has been able to secure the release of many Indians from captivity," he said. Following India's persistent efforts, the minister added that there is enhanced concern globally over terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the activities by terrorist entities such as Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"The international community strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attack in Pulwama in February 2019. Several countries have called upon Pakistan to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner," he said. Muraleedharan said many terrorist entities and individuals, who find shelter in Pakistan and are engaged in terror activities against India, have been proscribed by the United Nations (UN), the European Union and other countries.

"On May 1, 2019, the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Masood Azhar, the leader of JeM, as a UN proscribed terrorist. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its plenary in June 2018, notified Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing related concerns," he said. To a separate question, he said the total number of Indian citizens abroad who were infected with coronavirus, stood at 11,616 as on September 10.

"Of these, 373 Indians lost their lives," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli honours COVID-19 heroes in unique fashion

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Monday changed his social media name to Simranjeet Singh to honour the COVID-19 heroes who have been at the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Simranjeet Singh is one such CO...

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to the White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border and is also suspected of sending similar poisoned envelopes to law enforcement age...

Senegal's economy to contract 0.7% in 2020, IMF says

Senegals economy is expected to contract by 0.7 this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday, revising down its previous forecast of 1.1 growth.Growth is expected to rebound to ...

Armed men kill at least a dozen civilians in northeast Congo

Armed men killed at least a dozen people and kidnapped several in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday night, authorities said, the latest in a string of attacks they have blamed on Ugandan Islamist rebels.Violence attributed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020