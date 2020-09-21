Left Menu
J&K HC Chief Justice inaugurates new facilities at Central Jail Srinagar

These facilities include interview block which has sound proof cabins, child-friendly corners and separate enclosures for women inmates and a welfare block with a barber shop, canteen, gymnasium, recreation hall, bakery and inmate calling system, the spokesman said. He said DG Prisons V K Singh, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:22 IST
Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, inaugurated new facilities on Monday, including child friendly corners and separate enclosures for women inmates, at the Central Jail Srinagar, an official spokesman said. These facilities include interview block which has sound proof cabins, child-friendly corners and separate enclosures for women inmates and a welfare block with a barber shop, canteen, gymnasium, recreation hall, bakery and inmate calling system, the spokesman said.

He said DG Prisons V K Singh, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other senior officials were present on the occasion. In her address, the Chief Justice appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for the welfare of prisoners, he said.

She welcomed the introduction of new facilities in prisons and encouraged the inmates to make the best utilisation of their time in prison by acquiring skills available in the jail, the spokesman said. On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the inmates and Justice Mittal lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of Prisons Department for their efforts.

Senior Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar, T R Katoch, in his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prisons for the reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration. Katoch highlighted that the department is working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates, the spokesman said.

He said the 'CJ-Bakery' at Central Jail Srinagar shall run on commercial lines with a major part of profit accruing to the inmates working in the bakery.

