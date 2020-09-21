U.S. concerned about Iran-North Korea cooperation, seeks to prevent it -envoy

U.S. concerned about Iran-North Korea cooperation, seeks to prevent it -envoyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:37 IST
The United States is concerned about Iran's cooperation with North Korea and will do whatever it can to prevent it, Elliott Abrams, Washington's envoy on Iran, said on Monday.
Abrams was responding to a reporter's question on whether the United States had seen evidence that Tehran and Pyongyang had resumed cooperation on long-range missile development.
He spoke shortly after the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on Iran over its nuclear and weapons programs.
