Six held with 18 country-made pistols in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:27 IST
Police have seized 18 country-made pistols and 27 cartridges from six history-sheeters in Hadapsar area of the city, an officer said on Monday. "We received a tip-off that five to six people have come to Hadapsar area and they are possessing firearms.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and six suspects were apprehended," he said. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

