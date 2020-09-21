Six held with 18 country-made pistols in Pune

Police have seized 18 country-made pistols and 27 cartridges from six history-sheeters in Hadapsar area of the city, an officer said on Monday. "We received a tip-off that five to six people have come to Hadapsar area and they are possessing firearms.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and six suspects were apprehended," he said. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.