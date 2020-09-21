NGT panel asks UP to probe disappearance of water body on Noida morh
New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) An NGT-appointed panel for monitoring pollution in the Yamuna on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh administration to investigate the disappearance of a water body on the river floodplains near Noida morh due to alleged illegal construction activity.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:44 IST
An NGT-appointed panel for monitoring pollution in the Yamuna on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh administration to investigate the disappearance of a water body on the river floodplains near Noida morh due to alleged illegal construction activity. In a letter to the principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh irrigation and flood control department, the two-member Yamuna Monitoring Committee said they recently received reports alleging encroachment in the Noida portion of the floodplains from a civil society organisation. The Delhi Chapter of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) claimed a water body existed on Noida morh, opposite Akshardham Temple, before 2016.
It said large scale construction on the floodplains in violation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order led to the disappearance of the water body. Heavy machines were used for levelling the floodplains, it claimed.
The panel, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajawan and former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra, has asked the UP department concerned to investigate the matter and submit a detailed action taken report by September 28.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- NGT
- New Delhi
- Yamuna
- Noida morh
- Shailaja Chandra
- SANDRP
- Akshardham Temple
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa to travel to New Delhi to seek more flood relief
Yediyurappa to travel to New Delhi to seek more flood relief Adds words in last para
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.
New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.
Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17