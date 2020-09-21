NGT panel asks UP to probe disappearance of water body on Noida morh

An NGT-appointed panel for monitoring pollution in the Yamuna on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh administration to investigate the disappearance of a water body on the river floodplains near Noida morh due to alleged illegal construction activity. In a letter to the principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh irrigation and flood control department, the two-member Yamuna Monitoring Committee said they recently received reports alleging encroachment in the Noida portion of the floodplains from a civil society organisation. The Delhi Chapter of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) claimed a water body existed on Noida morh, opposite Akshardham Temple, before 2016.

It said large scale construction on the floodplains in violation of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order led to the disappearance of the water body. Heavy machines were used for levelling the floodplains, it claimed.

The panel, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajawan and former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra, has asked the UP department concerned to investigate the matter and submit a detailed action taken report by September 28.