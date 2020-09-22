TRS corporator held for misbehaving with woman in Telangana's Cyberabad

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporator has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in Cyberabad over car parking. According to the Cyberabad police, on September 12 late night, a TRS Corporator, Ragam Nagendra Yadav resident of Laxmi Vihar, Serilingampally, had parked his car outside his house in such a way that the other vehicle could not pass.

The police further said, "A woman, who was passing by in her car, requested the security to informed the car owner to take the car aside and allow the smooth passage of vehicles." "When the security informed the accused, he had an argument with them before parking his vehicle on the side. Later, the accused took his car to the victim's house and asked her to do the same saying there is an emergency in her neighbourhood. This led to a quarrel, the accused pushed the victim and slapped on her face for forcing him to remove his car from the parking place," said the police.

The victim filed a complaint against the corporator, the police added. After investigating the matter, the police arrested the accused and produced him before the court for judicial remand. (ANI)