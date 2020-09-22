Left Menu
Have strong, cogent material against all northeast Delhi violence accused, says police

There are strong, cogent, reliable and clinching materials available on record against each and every person accused in the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February this year, the Delhi Police has said in its chargesheet in the matter filed before Delhi's Karkardooma court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:22 IST
There are strong, cogent, reliable and clinching materials available on record against each and every person accused in the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February this year, the Delhi Police has said in its chargesheet in the matter filed before Delhi's Karkardooma court. The police, in its chargesheet filed last week, said all the accused in this criminal conspiracy were pursuing their collective goals and added they were privy to their operative responsibilities in the larger conspiracy which was being controlled and guided by the principal conspirators.

The chargesheet said that the singular objective of the conspirators was to overawe the Government of India and to undermine the authority of the Parliament, which had enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thus destabilising the very foundations of democracy. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had last week filed a chargesheet under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Arms Act in connection with the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi violence. The court has also taken the cognizance of the chargesheet.

In the chargesheet, the Delhi Police said that finances and logistics were methodically raised with the objective of orchestrating the violence. It also said that during the investigation, it is established, confirmed, and substantiated with the materials on record that firearms, petrol bombs, acid attacks, iron rods, swords, nailed sticks, knives, stones, slingshots, and chili powder, etc were used by the perpetrators of the crime to terrorise people and society.

"They aimed at bringing the Government of India to its knees and enforcing the withdrawal of CAA by timing the execution of their conspiracy with the visit of the US President, thereby hitting two birds with a single stone. There could not have been a greater international embarrassment for the Government of India than to have communal riots raging in the National Capital while a visit by the US President was underway," the chargesheet said. It said the end objective of all that the conspirators had conspired to was to uproot a lawfully elected Government by sheer use of engineered, vicious and visceral communal violence.

"The conspiracy grew in an organic manner from the formation of a group called Muslim students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (MSJ) - an overtly communal seed that was sown after the CAB had received the assent of the Cabinet to the subsequent formation of Jamia Coordination Committee and finally the emergence of Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG), which provided a secular facade and naxal genes of violent resistance to an otherwise radically communal agenda," the chargesheet said. "Even the female component of Pinjra Tod under the umbrella of DPSG started operating with a new identity called 'The Warriors'," it added.

The violence, which took place in the northeast area of the national capital between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, led to the deaths of at least 53 people and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

