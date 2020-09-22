Left Menu
Bengaluru violence: NIA takes up investigation in UAPA cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up investigation of the two cases related to arson and violence in Bengaluru, in which the Karnataka Police has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:51 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up investigation of the two cases related to arson and violence in Bengaluru, in which the Karnataka Police has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA, in a press release, said that it has re-registered these two cases under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, and the UA(P) Act.

"Yesterday, in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs order Under Sections 6 (4) and 8 of NIA Act 2008, the NIA took over the investigation of the two cases of arson and violence wherein Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked by the State Police," the statement said. It said that large scale violence was caused by miscreants under the limits of DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru city on the night of August 11.

On August 11, 2020, at around 8 pm, more than a thousand people gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Naveen Srinivas Murthy at Kavalbyrasandra. The mob was protesting against the derogatory social media post made earlier the same day by Naveen, the nephew of the MLA allegedly insulting the religious sentiments of a community, it said. "The State Secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar area under Bengaluru City," it added.

According to the release, the mob attacked the house of Naveen Srinivas Murthy and two police stations -- DJ Halli PS and KG Halli -- and vandalized the property of police stations including government and private vehicles parked in the police stations. (ANI)

