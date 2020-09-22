Left Menu
28-yr-old woman, aide arrested for stealing Rs 5.5 lakh from elderly citizen in Delhi

Kumari Soni Devi and her associate, Raja, worked as caretakers for elderly people and patients but were not attached to any agency, they said. On September 12, an 80-year-old woman of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi's Hauz Khas approached police, alleging that her ATM card had gone missing and someone had stolen Rs 5,50,000 from her bank account using the card, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:42 IST
28-yr-old woman, aide arrested for stealing Rs 5.5 lakh from elderly citizen in Delhi

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested here along with an accomplice for allegedly stealing an ATM card from a senior citizen she worked for earlier and withdrawing Rs 5,50,000 with it, police said on Tuesday. Kumari Soni Devi and her associate, Raja, worked as caretakers for elderly people and patients but were not attached to any agency, they said.

On September 12, an 80-year-old woman of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi's Hauz Khas approached police, alleging that her ATM card had gone missing and someone had stolen Rs 5,50,000 from her bank account using the card, the police said. "A case of theft was registered at the Hauz Khas police station. During initial inquiry, bank statements were collected, and later, one of the accused was identified through a CCTV footage of an ATM kiosk from where unauthorised transactions were carried out. The complainant identified the accused as Raja, the boyfriend of her caretaker Kumari Soni Devi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The complainant informed the police that Devi had worked for her as a caretaker for three months, he said. During the course of the investigation, both the accused were arrested from their house in Munirka and the stolen ATM card was recovered, Thakur added.

The accused used the cash to purchase household items like TV, fridge, inverter, juicer and mobile phone and kept them at Raja's native place in Haryana's Jind. They hid some cash as well, the DCP said. Police said around Rs 60,000 cash was recovered besides a diary containing information on Rs 1.55 lakh loaned on interest to other people by the accused. Further investigation is underway, they added.

