BJP candidate from South Delhi Ramveer Singh Bidhuri offers prayers at Shri Gopal Temple before filling nomination

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from South Delhi, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri offered prayers at Shri Gopal Temple in the national capital before filing nominations on Friday. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work done in Delhi, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a lot to Delhi. Peripheral roads, new headquarters to police, Kartavya Path, new Parliament to India. In my region, he has constructed the world's biggest Eco Park and a six-lane highway is being constructed."

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said, "Arvind Kejriwal destroyed Delhi. People are not getting drinking water and good transportation facilities. He has made Delhi the world's most polluted city...Delhi government has not opened hospitals, schools and colleges. CM Kejriwal keeps on talking about purchasing 15,000 buses for DTC ... Yamuna River has become more poisonous than before." Exuding confidence in securing over 70 per cent of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "All the seven candidates are going to win. The candidates of BJP will get more than 70 per cent of votes... Now, the people of Delhi have taken the elections into their hands and they want to elect PM Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again for the third time."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the nomination filing of Ramveer Singh Bidhuri. CM Dhami also held a roadshow in support of Ramveer Singh Bidhuri in Delhi.

All seven seats in Delhi are going to polls in the 6th phase on May 25. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 7 and nominations can be withdrawn till May 9. Votes will be counted on June 4. In the 2019 election, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the seat bagging 56.68 per cent of the votes polled. BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2019.

