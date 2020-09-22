Left Menu
31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur

Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said. Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, said T Reo Aye, the public relations officer of Dimapur Police. He was shot from a close range with a .22 pistol, police said. There were two gunshot wounds on the body, they said.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:55 IST
31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 31-year-old trucker was shot dead in Dimapur in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, said T Reo Aye, the public relations officer of Dimapur Police. He was shot from a close range with a .22 pistol, police said.

There were two gunshot wounds on the body, they said. A case has been registered at the West police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

The body was recovered by police around 7 am and sent for post-mortem, they said.

