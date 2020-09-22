31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur
Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said. Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, said T Reo Aye, the public relations officer of Dimapur Police. He was shot from a close range with a .22 pistol, police said. There were two gunshot wounds on the body, they said.
Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, said T Reo Aye, the public relations officer of Dimapur Police. He was shot from a close range with a .22 pistol, police said.
There were two gunshot wounds on the body, they said. A case has been registered at the West police station and an investigation is underway, police said.
The body was recovered by police around 7 am and sent for post-mortem, they said.
