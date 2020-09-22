Left Menu
Two hurt as cylinder of truck bursts in Delhi's Dwarka

Two people were injured after the cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:39 IST
Two hurt as cylinder of truck bursts in Delhi's Dwarka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people were injured after the cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.

"Cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in Sector-20 of Dwarka area, Delhi. Two injured in the incident. Both the injured are out of danger," said Delhi Police.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

