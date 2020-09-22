Left Menu
Development News Edition

China doubles air bases, air defence positions and heliports near LAC after 2017 Doklam standoff:Stratfor

Since then, China has started constructing at least 13 entirely new military positions near its borders with India, including three air bases, five permanent air defense positions and five heliports," the report said. It said China's strategy aims to confront India with an "insurmountable" challenge in territorial disputes by leaning on broad support capabilities that provide Beijing with a tremendous ability to mobilise forces into disputed border areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:21 IST
China doubles air bases, air defence positions and heliports near LAC after 2017 Doklam standoff:Stratfor

China has started construction of at least 13 entirely new military positions including three air bases, five permanent air defence positions and five heliports near the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in the aftermath of the Doklam standoff in 2017, according to a report by global security consultancy Stratfor. The report also said construction on four of those new heliports started only after the current border standoff erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May.

"The 2017 Doklam crisis appears to have shifted China's strategic objectives, with China more than doubling its total number of air bases, air defense positions, and heliports near the Indian border over the past three years," it said. The report authored by security expert Sim Tack and released on Tuesday said China's construction drive projects a future military capability that will see long-term regional tensions with India sustained beyond the two countries' recent standoffs.

The report said the recent procurement of the Rafale fighter aircraft by India has started to provide it some relief, but more time will be required to see indigenous production and foreign acquisitions truly rebuild the strength of India's air force. It observed that the ongoing escalation in the Ladakh region has started to formulate an Indian response to the broader strategic threat posed by China's ongoing military infrastructure drive.

The report titled 'A Military Drive Spells Out China's Intent Along the Indian Border' analysed that the rapid expansion of permanent Chinese military infrastructure points to Beijing's intentions that span a wider timeframe than current and recent border standoffs. "Indian and Chinese forces clashed in the Doklam region in June 2017. Since then, China has started constructing at least 13 entirely new military positions near its borders with India, including three air bases, five permanent air defense positions and five heliports," the report said.

It said China's strategy aims to confront India with an "insurmountable" challenge in territorial disputes by leaning on broad support capabilities that provide Beijing with a tremendous ability to mobilise forces into disputed border areas. The report noted that such an approach is similar to China's strategy in the South China Sea, where a buildup of permanent defense facilities supports Chinese localised military superiority and significantly raises the potential cost of military opposition to Beijing's maritime claims.

"In applying this same strategy on the Indian border, China aims to discourage Indian resistance or military action during future border disputes by ostentatiously demonstrating its ability and intent to engage in military confrontations." The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017 which even triggered fears of a conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Tensions were defused after several rounds of talks.

The armies of the two countries have been locked in a fierce faceoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso area. The current row is turning out to be the biggest military standoff between the two sides since the 1962 Sino-India war.

A significant portion of Beijing's recent infrastructure developments is aimed directly at strengthening its ability to project air power along the entire Indian border at a time when New Delhi itself is trying to rebuild its air power, the report said. "While these new developments are geographically focused on the region of current tensions, Chinese activity across India's entire border will likely drive future expansions of Indian military infrastructure near disputed borders at Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh," it said.

The report said New Delhi will continue to upgrade its overall military capabilities, particularly in those fields where capability gaps exist vis-a-vis China, such as air power, ground-based air defence and missile forces..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropp...

Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband and two children got injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place n...

Soccer-Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship rigged, say prosecutors

Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had evidence that the language exam taken by Barcelonas Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to obtain Italian citizenship ahead of a possible move to Juventus was rigged. Suarez, whose wife is of Italian des...

PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details of the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020