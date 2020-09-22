Left Menu
World News Roundup: Palestine quits Arab League sessions; Explosion rocks southern Lebanon and more

Updated: 22-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:28 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits chairing Arab League sessions

Palestine has quit its current chairmanship of Arab League meetings, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning as dishonorable any Arab agreement to establish formal ties with Israel. Palestinians see the accords which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel in Washington a week ago as a betrayal of their cause and a blow to their quest for an independent state in Israeli-occupied territory.

Exclusive: U.S. and UAE eye December goal to agree on F-35 deal

The United States and the United Arab Emirates hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Gulf state in place by December, as the Trump administration studies how to structure a deal without running afoul of Israel. Sources close to the negotiations said the goal is to have a letter of agreement in place in time for UAE National Day celebrated on Dec. 2.

Explosion rocks village in southern Lebanon, witnesses say

An explosion rocked a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters and a witness said, and clouds of dark smoke rose from the area. The cause of the blast in the village of Ain Qana was not immediately clear.

EU's Barnier to talk Brexit in London on Wednesday: BBC

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is due in London on Wednesday for informal Brexit talks, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter, citing EU sources.

Russia says U.S. sanctions on Iran will not affect Moscow-Tehran cooperation: Ifax

Russia said on Tuesday new U.S. sanctions against Iran would have no political or practical consequences for Moscow's cooperation with Tehran, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The United States on Monday slapped new sanctions on Iran's defense ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the U.S. assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a stance which key European allies, as well as Russia and China, reject.

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo, New York, later on Tuesday. U.S. authorities arrested a woman on the Canada-U.S. border on Sunday, at the so-called Peace Bridge that runs between Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo.

No COVID-19 test, no grape harvest in Spain's Basque Country

All wine industry workers in Spain's Rioja-producing region of Alava must undergo a coronavirus test before they start work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks putting the grape harvest at risk. Grape pickers, who have dubbed 2020 the "harvest of the masks", will be given their own equipment, including baskets and scissors, which cannot be exchanged, to avoid infections, said a spokeswoman for the Rioja wine regulatory board.

COVID 'firepower': Britain imposes six-month curbs against second wave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months. After government scientists cautioned that deaths may soar without urgent action, Johnson stopped short of another full lockdown as he did in March but said further action could be taken if the disease was not suppressed.

Revealed: the darkness behind the beauty of Britain's great houses

Feted for their fine architecture and often used as lavish backdrops for period movies, Britain's great estates came under the spotlight on Tuesday for a darker reason: their links to colonialism or slavery. The National Trust, which runs some 300 heritage buildings, said about a third of them had past owners who had profited from slavery, opposed its abolition, been involved in colonial expansion or administration or promoted imperialism.

U.S. troops to stay longer in Lithuania, defence minister says

A new contingent of U.S. troops and armor will be deployed in Lithuania in November but their presence is not linked to the situation in neighboring Belarus, Lithuania's defense minister said on Tuesday. Belarus has undergone six weeks of protests since a contested Aug. 9 election which President Alexander Lukashenko said he won.

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropp...

Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband and two children got injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place n...

Soccer-Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship rigged, say prosecutors

Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had evidence that the language exam taken by Barcelonas Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to obtain Italian citizenship ahead of a possible move to Juventus was rigged. Suarez, whose wife is of Italian des...

PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details of the pr...
