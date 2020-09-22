Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conspirators chose ideal place for mass mobilisation, violence: Delhi riots charge sheet

"The key conspirators had learnt their lessons drawn from December 2019 and while executing the continuing conspiracy in February 2020 chose north east Delhi with its unique economic, social and demographic matrix as being the ideal ground for mass scale mobilisation and violence as it was found to be much more vulnerable and dispensable as compared to south east Delhi," it claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:33 IST
Conspirators chose ideal place for mass mobilisation, violence: Delhi riots charge sheet

The “key conspirators” in the February riots chose north east Delhi with its unique economic, social and demographic matrix as it was the ideal ground for “mass scale mobilisation and violence”, the police has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a Delhi court. It said the location was found to be much more “vulnerable” and “dispensable” as compared to south east Delhi and while the leaders remained safely glued to their TVs in their upscale locations, the brunt was borne by "the toiler and the bread winner".

The charge sheet, filed on September 16, stated that protest sites were established despite resistance from local people, which was supported by statements of witnesses in the case. “The choice of sit-in protest sites in pockets dominated by the Muslim domination, their proximity to arterial roads which opened up to the location of mixed populations and the careful distribution of supervisory domains from amongst the core members leaves no doubt that the intent was to create maximum communal strife, damage and destruction, once the initial sparks were fed to the media frenzy created by a select group of digital media houses,” the charge sheet alleged.

It said the alleged criminal conspiracy was continuing and though it has suffered setbacks with the exposure and the arrest of the accused persons, it was neither aborted nor abandoned. “With the leaders choosing to either remain safely glued to their televisions in the comfort of their homes in upscale locations of Delhi NCR using their communication devices as the weapon of the enlightened or leaving Delhi for outside destinations to create the most acceptable alibi, the brunt of the conspiracy was suffered by those who reside in most densely populated district of India where day-to-day survival requires blood and sweat of the toiler and the bread winner,” the charge sheet alleged.

It said that certain inferences have been established regarding the FIRs registered between December 13, 2019 and December 20, 2019 against the incidents reported February, 2020. "That all the hotspots of December 219 were repeated with varying intensities in February 2020. The modus operandi of the culprits in both the periods under reference is a text book copy of each other that is mobilisation fuelled by incendiary speeches followed by 'Chakka Jaam' and violence. Almost every character who gained notoriety in February 2020 had been noticed as being present in the incidents of December 2019," it said.

It further stated that the primary targets of both the periods were the same, that is, police personnel followed by non-Muslim population. The police however found there were two noticeable differences in the period of the incidents pertaining to December 2019 and February 2020, it said.

"While Jamia and Shaheen Bagh reported the most severe riots in December 2019, this locality was spared deliberately and avoided by the rioters in February 2020. And women at the forefront (both local and transplanted) were the universal underlying theme of the protest in February 2020 as against the incidents of December 2019," the charge sheet claimed. It said the "key conspirators" had learnt their lessons drawn from December 2019. "The whole of the analytics corroborates and reinforces the investigative findings that in spite of best efforts being put in by the key conspirators, the incidents of December 2019 remained a beta version of the carnage of February 2020. "The key conspirators had learnt their lessons drawn from December 2019 and while executing the continuing conspiracy in February 2020 chose north east Delhi with its unique economic, social and demographic matrix as being the ideal ground for mass scale mobilisation and violence as it was found to be much more vulnerable and dispensable as compared to south east Delhi," it claimed. Police have chargesheeted 15 persons for allegedly being part of a "premeditated conspiracy” in the north east Delhi riots in February.

“The crime committed by the key conspirators is not just legally but morally reprehensible,” the charge sheet claimed. On December 15 last year, protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving at least 40 people including students, policemen and fire fighters injured.

Communal clashes had broken out in north east Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropp...

Woman killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband and two children got injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place n...

Soccer-Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship rigged, say prosecutors

Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had evidence that the language exam taken by Barcelonas Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to obtain Italian citizenship ahead of a possible move to Juventus was rigged. Suarez, whose wife is of Italian des...

PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided details of the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020