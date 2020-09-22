Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills will not affect farmers: Tamil Nadu CM

The agriculture-related sector Bills that have been brought by the Central Government will not affect the farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:59 IST
Farm Bills will not affect farmers: Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking to mediapersonds in Madurai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The agriculture-related sector Bills that have been brought by the Central Government will not affect the farmers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. He also attacked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and said that he has not read the Bills.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said, "The agriculture Bills brought by the Central Government will not affect the farmers. Stalin is talking about the Bills without knowing it. We will oppose any plans which are against the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu." On September 22, an all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Stalin against the Agriculture Bills and he announced a protest on September 28.

On September 20, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.As per the bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments cannot levy any fee or cess on farmers.According to the Centre, these bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms; and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...

Kejriwal targets govt over passage of farm Bills, lauds protest by suspended RS MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the passage of the dangerous farm Bills without division of votes in Rajya Sabha, while lauding the sit-in protest on the Parliament premises by the eight suspende...

Soccer-Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at Chelsea ahead of his transfer from French club Rennes, the London clubs manager Frank Lampard said. Chelseas decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows a dip in form since...

WEF to move 2021 annual meeting out of Davos, but still in Switzerland

The World Economic Forum WEF, which has decided to reschedule its next annual meeting to early summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will move the high-profile event out of the ski resort town of Davos for the year to another place w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020