Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi

The DCPCR said it conducted rescue operation of 10 child labourers from the New Delhi Railway Station in coordination with teams of the police, NGOs Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Prayas ChildLine, and the Karol Bagh 'tehsildar' on Tuesday. The children were being trafficked from Jainagar in Bihar to work in the National Capital Region and Ambala, Haryana, and most of them were found unaware of being forced into child labour, it said in a statement, adding that they were in unsafe and unhygienic conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:16 IST
10 'trafficked' children rescued in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) claimed on Tuesday that it had rescued 10 children who were allegedly trafficked to work as child labourers, even as the police said they were in the process to ascertain the trafficking angle. The DCPCR said it conducted rescue operation of 10 child labourers from the New Delhi Railway Station in coordination with teams of the police, NGOs Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Prayas ChildLine, and the Karol Bagh 'tehsildar' on Tuesday.

The children were being trafficked from Jainagar in Bihar to work in the National Capital Region and Ambala, Haryana, and most of them were found unaware of being forced into child labour, it said in a statement, adding that they were in unsafe and unhygienic conditions. The children were rescued by the teams successfully and provided with masks, sanitisers and refreshments, the DCPCR said.

Statements of the rescued children have been recorded, followed by medical and coronavirus tests. The children will be produced before a child welfare committee (CWC) on Wednesday over video conference and they will, meanwhile, stay at the child care institution at Lajpat Nagar, it added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said if the CWC found out that the children had actually been trafficked, only then, the legal proceedings would be initiated.

In another operation conducted two days ago, the DCPCR rescued six children who were allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to work as labourers in Delhi. The traffickers have been targeting poor families in Bihar, persuading them to send their children on the pretext of giving employment, the DCPCR said.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said the commission had started a scheme for providing financial incentive for reporting of child labour. He urged citizens to report instances of child labour and win cash award up to to Rs 10,000.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...

Kejriwal targets govt over passage of farm Bills, lauds protest by suspended RS MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the passage of the dangerous farm Bills without division of votes in Rajya Sabha, while lauding the sit-in protest on the Parliament premises by the eight suspende...

Soccer-Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at Chelsea ahead of his transfer from French club Rennes, the London clubs manager Frank Lampard said. Chelseas decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows a dip in form since...

WEF to move 2021 annual meeting out of Davos, but still in Switzerland

The World Economic Forum WEF, which has decided to reschedule its next annual meeting to early summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will move the high-profile event out of the ski resort town of Davos for the year to another place w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020