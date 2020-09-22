Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP member raises issue of child abuse after lockdown in Rajya Sabha

"I seek that the chairman gives directions to the government to fill up these vacancies," he said. Amee Yagnik (Congress) demanded upgradation of technology infrastructure to ensure access to justice delivery to the poor and economically disadvantaged people in rural areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:22 IST
SP member raises issue of child abuse after lockdown in Rajya Sabha

A Samajwadi Party member in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday raised concern about the rising cases of child abuse after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Ravi Prakash Verma alleged that India is being considered unsafe for children as cases of child abuse are rising in the country.

"As many as 92,000 cases of child abuse have been reported by the National Children's Commission during the first two lockdowns. This is unprecedented and painful, and a cause for worry," he said. Verma said children who are abused remain traumatised in their life for a long time.

"It is important that India identify such traumatised children and they should be treated. It is important that in the next 10 years there should be child focussed planning and local bodies be made accountable to make children safe," he said. A number of members associated themselves with the cause.

Ashok Bajpai (BJP) raised the issue of demand for steps against national and multinational companies for providing subsidised hybrid seeds to farmers. While K Vanlalvena (MNF) demanded help for the victims of earthquake in Mizoram, Kumar Ketkar (Congress) raised the demand for rescuing Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan.

He said already 270 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan's custody in jails and over 1,200 fishing boats have been captured and confiscated by Pakistan so far. K Somaprasad (CPI-M) Kerala government's request for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. He said the request holds significant importance in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. He said sixteen AIIMS are working and another eight are under development in the country. "I request the central government, considering the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, an AIIMS be sanctioned in Kerala immediately," he said. Tiruchi Siva (DMK) raised a demand for revamping an expert panel constituted to study Indian culture to reflect inclusivity and said there should be representation of Tamil experts and other south Indian languages and those from the northeast on the panel.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said it is a good suggestion and it has to be kept in mind and passed on to the Minister of Culture. V Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP) raised the demand for establishing a new bench of Central Administrative Tribunal in Visakhapatnam as there are a number of employees of central PSUs who have to travel to Hyderabad for seeking justice. Mallikarjun Kharge (Cong) raised the demand for filling up of vacancies in government departments and ministries.

Kharge said there are around 20 lakh vacancies in government departments and they should be filled up on an emergency basis. "I seek that the chairman gives directions to the government to fill up these vacancies," he said.

Amee Yagnik (Congress) demanded upgradation of technology infrastructure to ensure access to justice delivery to the poor and economically disadvantaged people in rural areas. "The imperative need of the hour is to ensure that the video conferencing infrastructure is upgraded, fine tuned and enhanced substantially, so that each and every court begins working in full strength and capacity and all matters be heard.

"Courts in rural areas lack basic Internet access and broadband infrastructure. I urge the government to step in to bring in newer technologies and upgrade infrastructure to ensure that the poor and the economically disadvantaged have access to justice delivery," she said. A Vijaykumar (AIADMK) demanded resumption of transmission of Tamil services of external services division of All India Radio, New Delhi.

Bhaskar Rao Nekkanti (BJD) raised the demand for inclusion of nine communities of Odisha in the Scheduled Tribe list. K C Venugopal (Congress) urged the central government to include state-specific crops within the ambit of Minimum Support Price and declare MSP of the crops.

He said state-specific crops like cluster bean, moth, cowpea, cumin, coriander, garlic, castor, aloevera and mehandi should be included within the ambit of the MSP as Rajasthan is a leading state in the production of these crops. KC Ramamurthy (BJP) raised the demand for extending the insurance coverage period under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna for COVID-19 frontline warriors. M Shanmugam (DMK) demanded EPF pension for retired employees of Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India.

Phulo Devi Netam (Cong) raised the demand for constructing a four-lane road from Dhamtari to Bastar division headquarters in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba raised the demand for conferring classical language status to Manipuri.

K Ravindra Kumar (TDP) said the new government scrapped the Amaravati Capital City project in Andhra Pradesh and came up with the idea of establishing three capitals for Legislature, Executive and Judiciary at Amaravati, Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively. "It is unimaginable to have three capitals for a state having only 13 districts. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are considered big states population-wise and extent-wise, have only one capital. If this trend is allowed, it will lead to opening of a pandora's box. "I, therefore, urge the central government to take necessary steps to restrain the state government from taking steps in contravention to a central act," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

U.N rights envoy to Myanmar says election will fail to meet standards

The United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar said on Tuesday an election set for November would fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.Thomas Andrews, a...

Sikkim Assembly passes bill to set up Buddhist university

The Sikkim Assembly has passed nine bills, including one seeking to set up a Buddhist university in the Northeastern state, in a one-day session, an official statement said on Tuesday. The supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 45...

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020