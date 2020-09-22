Man booked for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs, officials said. The accused, identified as Farooq Ahmed, is a retired government official, they said.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, Ahmed duped people of lakhs of rupees by posing as a joint director of the horticulture department in Kashmir. He approached Farzana Mumtaz, a resident of Srinagar, in June 2018 and promised government jobs to her relatives. On his assurance, Mumtaz paid him Rs 20 lakh for appointments in government and private sectors.

According to police, Ahmed has duped several other people in the past. A case was registered against him under relevant sections on the basis of the complaint, they added.