Recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Award calls on DGP Haryana

Mountaineer cop Anita Kundu, a recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019 in the Land Adventure category, called on Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava at his office in the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:09 IST
Haryana DGP congratulates Mountaineer cop, Anita Kundu at his office on Tuesday. Photo/Twitter/Haryana Police. Image Credit: ANI

Mountaineer cop Anita Kundu, a recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019 in the Land Adventure category, called on Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava at his office in the Police Headquarters on Tuesday. The DGP congratulated Anita for bringing laurels to the entire state and Haryana Police for being honoured with the national award instituted by the Government of India. He also wished her good luck for the upcoming expedition.

Anita Kundu, a Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police also thanked the DGP for boosting the morale of state police force players. It is worth mentioning that Anita has scaled peaks in seven continents including Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, Antarctica and South America. She has scaled Mount Everest from both Nepal and China side. Apart from this, she has also undertaken a number of successful expeditions across the globe.

She is also selected as Expedition leader to twin peaks of 'Gangotri' and 'Rudugaira' in Uttrakhand. (ANI)

