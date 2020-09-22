60-kg poppy seized, 1 held
A truck driver was arrested and 60 kilograms of poppy were recovered from a Punjab-bound truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday night, police said During a checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police team stopped a truck at Jakhani point and 60 kg of poppy was recovered, according to the officials The driver, Paramjeet Singh, has been arrested and the poppy was seized. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:18 IST
A truck driver was arrested and 60 kilograms of poppy were recovered from a Punjab-bound truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday night, police said.
During a checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police team stopped a truck at Jakhani point and 60 kg of poppy was recovered, according to the officials.
The driver, Paramjeet Singh, has been arrested and the poppy was seized. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, officials said.