60-kg poppy seized, 1 held

A truck driver was arrested and 60 kilograms of poppy were recovered from a Punjab-bound truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday night, police said.

During a checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police team stopped a truck at Jakhani point and 60 kg of poppy was recovered, according to the officials.

The driver, Paramjeet Singh, has been arrested and the poppy was seized. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, officials said.