Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah hails passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in LS

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in Lok Sabha and said that long-awaited dream of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has come true.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:25 IST
Amit Shah hails passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in LS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill in Lok Sabha and said that long-awaited dream of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has come true. Amit Shah, who made a series of tweets, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through the bill.

"A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true! Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English will now be the official languages of J&K," Shah said. He said Modi government will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I thank PM Narendra Modiji for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill. I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir," the minister said. He said special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi.

"Under this bill, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'. Along with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages," the minister said. Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to English and Urdu. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-At U.N., Trump demands action against China over virus, Xi urges cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump used the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to attack Chinas handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it must be held accountable for having unleashed this plague onto the world. By contrast, Chinas President X...

World's top emitter China aims to go carbon neutral by 2060

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will aim to stop pumping additional carbon dioxide, the main global warming gas, into the atmosphere by 2060. Xis announcement during a speech Tuesday to the UN General Assembly is a significant...

BSP replaces party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday removed Malook Nagar as the partys deputy leader in Lok Sabha and has replaced him with Ram Shiromani Verma.In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, the BSP chief said the changes have been made wit...

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo, New York, later on Tuesday.The Justice Department sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020