Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt to withdraw non-serious cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation

PWD Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that the government has decided to withdraw cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation which are not serious offences.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:58 IST
Maharashtra govt to withdraw non-serious cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation
PWD Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan speaking to media on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

PWD Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that the government has decided to withdraw cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation which are not serious offences. "The government has decided to withdraw cases registered during Maratha reservation agitation which are not serious offences. 26 cases of serious offences are under trial. The home department will look into it and take a decision accordingly," Ashok Chavan told reporters here.

He said, "Today cabinet minister has discussed Maratha reservation in the cabinet meeting. We have spoken and discussed with the senior counsel and we have also discussed about the Supreme Court's order which has stayed the reservation." "We have filed an application in the Supreme Court to listen to the state government's side on the order which has stayed Maratha reservation," he added.

On Monday, Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state. The apex court had earlier this month directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.

The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, contending deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter died in January. The lawsuit is se...

Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the companys advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the companys electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion e...

U.S. House pauses vote on bill to fund government and avoid shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives put on hold an expected Tuesday vote on a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, while bipartisan congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump, lawmaker...

Israel, India sign MoU to collaborate in tech innovation and start ups

India and Israel on Tuesday signed an agreement to initiate a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU was signed between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020