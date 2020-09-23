Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

The task force has sent more than 1,000 agents from several federal law enforcement agencies to cities that have high crime rates. In Monday's shooting, police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was stopped in front of a home when someone fired numerous shots into it from outside, hitting the child and two adults.

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 23-09-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:56 IST
Kansas City police ID 1-year-old killed in triple shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the city's youngest homicide victim this year, police said. Tyron Payton was in the back seat of a car with three other adults when someone opened fire on their vehicle Monday afternoon, police said. The driver of the bullet-riddled car sped to a local fire station to ask for help, authorities said.

Firefighters and medics tended to Tyron and an unidentified man and woman who had been injured, police said. All three were taken to a hospital, where the boy later died. The child's death is the 148th homicide this year in Kansas City. At this time last year, 114 homicides had been recorded. The Kansas City Star, which keeps data on homicides in the city, reported that 13 people who were 18 or younger have died in homicides this year, with Tyron being the youngest. All 13 died in shootings.

Federal agents have been sent to Kansas City and a handful of other cities this summer to help fight gun violence, part of a program called Operation Legend. The program is named after a 4-year-old Kansas City boy LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in his father's apartment on June 29. The federal task force had made more than 1,000 arrests in cities where it has been deployed since early July, US Attorney General William Barr said last month. The task force has sent more than 1,000 agents from several federal law enforcement agencies to cities that have high crime rates.

In Monday's shooting, police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was stopped in front of a home when someone fired numerous shots into it from outside, hitting the child and two adults. A police spokesman on the scene said there was another adult in car who was not shot. In a tweet, the city's police department said they were "stunned at this callousness and violence" and that they would not rest until finding out who was responsible for the shooting.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who went to the scene of the shooting Monday, lamented the violence. "My heart breaks again," Lucas said.

Police said in a news release that detectives were "making headway identifying persons of interest" in the shooting, but asked that anyone with any information about the shooting contact detectives. "We need your leads, we need to make sure this stops," Lucas said. "One way we make sure it stops is that those who do these sorts of things are held accountable. Because when you look at the shot up vehicle, you recognise that these are people that had no regard for the life of anybody."

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, contending deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter died in January. The lawsuit is se...

Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the companys advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the companys electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion e...

U.S. House pauses vote on bill to fund government and avoid shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives put on hold an expected Tuesday vote on a bill to fund the government through Dec. 11, while bipartisan congressional leaders discussed whether to include farm aid sought by President Donald Trump, lawmaker...

Israel, India sign MoU to collaborate in tech innovation and start ups

India and Israel on Tuesday signed an agreement to initiate a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between start-ups and corporates from both countries. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU was signed between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020