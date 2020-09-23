Pence's plane forced to return to New Hampshire airport after bird strike

Pence's plane forced to return to New Hampshire airport after bird strikeReuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 06:39 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's plane was forced to return to a Manchester, New Hampshire, airport on Tuesday after the plane struck a bird during takeoff, his office said.
"Out of abundance of caution, Air Force 2 returned safely back to Manchester," Pence's office said in a statement. Pence boarded a different aircraft for the return trip to Washington, it said.
