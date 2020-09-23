Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead after clash in UP's Moradabad, four held

An argument between two women turned into a heated clash between members of an extended family in Moradabad, leading to the death of one individual, according to the police.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:50 IST
One dead after clash in UP's Moradabad, four held
Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Choudhary speaking to reporters. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

An argument between two women turned into a heated clash between members of an extended family in Moradabad, leading to the death of one individual, according to the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad, Prabhakar Choudhary, talking to reporters said that both sides had first had a heated argument three to four days back, followed by clashes which took place recently.

The family members of the deceased, however, also alleged that the matter is related to eve-teasing and have demanded strict action against the accused. "Three to four days back an incident occurred, a woman commented on a girl who was going to throw garbage. This led to a fiught between the two sides who are related to each other. Injuries happened on both sides, one of the injured passed away at the hospital," Choudhary told reporters here.

"Four people have been already arrested. The negligence of some police personnel is also being probed," he added. A case has been registered and further investigation underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

6 held by CCB Bengaluru for betting on IPL matches

Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.Two cases w...

Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels

- AI, Machine Learning is going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades INDORE,India, Sept. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a res...

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.Amazon.com Inc j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020