Pak army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch
The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire 37 times this month. An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured last week in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:04 IST
The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along LoC in three sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. "At about 0900 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kerni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors," a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire 37 times this month.
An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured last week in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation in Keri sector of Rajouri.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- LoC
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Pakistan army
- Rajouri
- Sunderbani
ALSO READ
Our forces committed to maintaining peace and tranquility; also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs: Indian Army.
Chinese PLA troops fired in air, our troops exercised great restraint, says Indian Army
It is Chinese PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manuveres: Indian Army on border standoff.
At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing: Army on China's claim.
Despite grave provocation, Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in mature and responsible manner: Indian Army on Ladakh incident.