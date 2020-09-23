Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha passes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

The Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 by a voice vote following discussions on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:22 IST
Rajya Sabha passes the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajya Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 by a voice vote following discussions on Wednesday. The bill was moved for passing by Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in the house.

"The FCRA is a law for national and internal security. Its main motive is to ensure that foreign funds do not dominate the political and social discourse of India," Rai said in the Rajya Sabha during the discussions over the bill. He further said that it has been proposed to make Aadhar card for Indian, and passports or OCI paper for international citizens, to be made mandatory to verify their identity. He further said that the Ministry had consulted UIDAI and MEITY before proposing this move.

"Experience says that many organisations attempted to hide their identity and were successful in doing that. The reason behind this is that they had no fear because their identity was not established completely. So Aadhaar card has been brought in to establish their identity," he added. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the bill on September 21.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan announced that the Central government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die on Wednesday. "I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before adjournment of the House sine die," Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha.

Muraleedharn further said that a meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was convened on September 22 to allow time for government legislative business. "If the house agrees, the suggested time allotment to the Bills may be accepted," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India building collapse toll climbs to 35, search and rescue efforts continue

Rescue workers battled the rain and cramped conditions to scour through rubble and look for possible survivors as the toll from an apartment building collapsed on the outskirts of Mumbai rose to 35, a senior government official said on Wedn...

Haven't joined any political party; no decision yet on contesting polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police DGP, on Wednesday said that he has not said anything yet about contesting elections and has not met any politicians. Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary ...

Bianca Andreescu to miss remainder of 2020 season to focus on 'health and training'

Canadas Bianca Andreescu will miss the remainder of the 2020 season including the upcoming French Open to focus on her health and training. I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the ...

ShareChat adds USD 14 million to ESOP pool

Indian social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday said it has expanded ESOP employee stock options pool by USD 14 million to USD 35 million to reward its employees. Besides, the company has also announced a 50 per cent bonus for the exist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020