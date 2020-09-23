Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matches

Six people were arrested here onWednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League T20matches being held in UAE and cash Rs six lakh was seized fromthem

The CCB in a statement said the six were arrested fromBanaswadi and Malleswaram areas in the city and two cases wereregistered against them

The punters were accepting bets from several people hereon the basis of each ball, over, runs and on the victory anddefeat of teams in the league.