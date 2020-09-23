UP constables beat each other after consuming alcohol: Police

Eight policemen in Bahraich district have been suspended for creating a ruckus after consuming alcohol during a party organised by their colleague and damaging the image of Uttar Pradesh police, a senior official said Wednesday. Constable Mahip Shukla of Risia police station had thrown the party Sunday night in which policemen consumed alcohol and beat each other, SP Vipin Misra said.

They did not report incident to senior officers, he said. This incident has damaged the image of the police force, Mishra said.

ASP (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh has been asked to probe the incident, the SP said. Besides Shukla, constables Rajesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Pawan Yadav and Afzal Khan have been suspended.