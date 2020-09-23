Left Menu
Development News Edition

France supports idea by Lebanese politician to end cabinet logjam

France backed on Wednesday a proposal made by Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician to end a deadlock preventing the formation of a cabinet to lead the nation out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. Paris has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a government quickly but the process hit a logjam over a demand by Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties that they name several ministers, including the finance minister.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:20 IST
France supports idea by Lebanese politician to end cabinet logjam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France backed on Wednesday a proposal made by Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician to end a deadlock preventing the formation of a cabinet to lead the nation out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Paris has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a government quickly but the process hit a logjam over a demand by Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties that they name several ministers, including the finance minister. Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri proposed in a statement on Tuesday that Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, a Sunni under Lebanon's sectarian system of power sharing, name an "independent" Shi'ite candidate to the finance portfolio.

It was not immediately clear whether the two main Shi'ite groups, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, would back the idea. Pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar was critical of the proposal. A Shi'ite picked by the Amal chief has run the finance ministry for years. Adib aimed to shake up ministerial posts.

The French Foreign Ministry welcomed the "courageous declaration" by Hariri. "This declaration represents an opening and all parties should understand its importance so that a government of mission can now be established," it said. President Michel Aoun, a Christian allied to Hezbollah, said on Monday Lebanon was going "to hell" if it could not form a government to tackle a crisis that has paralysed the banks, sent Lebanon's pound into freefall and plunged many into poverty.

Lebanon's problems were compounded by a devastating explosion on Aug. 4 at Beirut port. Subsequent fires in and around the area and Tuesday's blast in south Lebanon have further rattled the nation. Hariri, traditionally aligned to Sunni Gulf Arab states, said his idea was to name "a finance minister from the Shi'ite sect, who would be independent" but said this did not mean he accepted that the post should always be held by a Shi'ite.

France had said on Tuesday Lebanon risked collapse if politicians did not form a cabinet quickly, after they missed a mid-September deadline agreed with Paris.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Have contributed towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been voted as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, on Wednesday said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema. The 36-year-old actor has co...

Sharon Osbourne quarantining after granddaughter tests positive for COVID-19

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her son Jack Osbournes 3-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus. According to Page Six, the 67-year-old TV star Osbourne confirmed the same over Skype during the season premie...

Adidas, upbeat manufacturing PMIs lift European stocks

A jump in Adidas following an upbeat forecast from U.S. rival Nike and better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data on Wednesday helped European stocks extend a recovery from a steep sell-off earlier this week.The pan-European STOXX 60...

AICTE approves for inclusion of Geospatial subject in GATE and NET examination

Students competing for the popular National Eligibility Test NET for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and lectureship in Indian universities and colleges, including IITs and NITs and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE for JRF in CSIR ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020