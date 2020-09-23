Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli carrier Israir operates flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain - FlightRadar24

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, this month signed an agreement to establish formal ties with Israel. Israeli media reported an Israeli government delegation was onboard the flight. Israir declined to comment Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday discussed by phone the agreement to establish formal ties, state news agency BNA said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:37 IST
Israeli carrier Israir operates flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain - FlightRadar24

Israeli carrier Israir operated a flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain on Wednesday, flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed. Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, this month signed an agreement to establish formal ties with Israel.

Israeli media reported an Israeli government delegation was onboard the flight. There are no direct scheduled commercial flights between the two countries. Spokespeople for Israel's prime minister and the Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment. Bahrain's government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israir declined to comment

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday discussed by phone the agreement to establish formal ties, state news agency BNA said. "We discussed how we might quickly add content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turn this peace into economic peace, technological peace, tourist peace, peace in all of these fields," a statement from Netanyahu said.

Israeli airline El Al operated a flight carrying Israeli and U.S. government officials from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Aug. 31 for Israel-UAE normalisation talks.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel picks up a strategic stake in tech start-up Waybeo

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has picked up a strategic stake in Waybeo under its start-up accelerator program, in line with its strategy to ramp-up cloud offerings. The company did not divulge into the financial details of the deal.Te...

Opposition in Belarus calls for civil disobedience campaign after Lukashenko's inauguration

The Belarusian opposition movement on Wednesday called for an immediate civil disobedience campaign after Alexander Lukashenko was inaugurated as president despite weeks of protests over what critics say was his rigged election victory. Luk...

China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chi...

Zimbabwe: Former Minister Jason Machaya gets 4-year prison on criminal abuse

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya on September 22 had been sentenced by a Gweru magistrate to four years in prison on criminal abuse of office charges, according to a news report by New Zimbabwe.com.Machaya and forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020