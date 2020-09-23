Left Menu
Plea in SC seeks removal of Maharashtra govt, imposition of President's rule

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:46 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to remove Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery-led government from power in Maharashtra and impose President's rule in the state. The plea said the state machinery is being "misused" by political parties in power not only to shield criminals but also to encourage criminal activity being regularly indulged into by cadre. It said that the affairs of the state are not being carried out as per legal requirements and in an honest and sincere manner for the welfare of the citizens.

The petition was filed by Delhi residents Vikram Gehlot, Rishab Jain, and Gautam Sharma. To support their claims, the petitioners mentioned incidents like the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, threats to actress Kangana Ranaut and demolition of her office, and the attack on former Navy officer Madan Lal Sharma allegedly by Shiv Seva workers.

"These are few of the instance but gave enough in themselves to show that the activities of the State administration are not carried out with the provisions of law and as per the mandate of the Constitution but gives a feeling that some sort of the depotic rule is going on in the of Maharashtra. The spirit of democracy, law, and the is that a State should act in a lawful manner to the benefit of common citizens and act as per law," the plea said. It said that due to the various acts of the "police high-headedness" and other state machinery and "gangsterism" resorted to by the members of the ruling Shiv Sena party under the direct protection of the state police has raised a situation of grave emergency where the security of the residents of Maharashtra has been threatened.

"On the contrary, when the State machinery allows itself to be used as a band of persons out to throw law to the winds and take to oppressive activities at the instance of the ruling dispensation which shows and establishes a failure of the constitutional machinery and require imposing of President's rule in the State," the plea said. Seeking directions to impose President's rule, the plea said if not the whole state, it should be imposed at least in the city of Mumbai and districts surrounding it and put it under the charge of armed forces to ensure safety, well being and life of common citizens residing in that area.

"Declare a state of emergency in the State of Maharashtra and in any case in the city of Mumbai and neighbouring districts as a grave threat to the security of citizens residing there has arisen due to direct conduct of the present government, and bring it under the rule of armed forces to assist the civil administration," it added. (ANI)

