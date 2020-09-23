Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC adjourns to Oct 23 Environment Ministry's plea against order to publish EIA notification in different languages

The Delhi High court on Wednesday adjourned till October 23, a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment against the court's June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in languages mentioned in VIII Schedule of Constitution of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:44 IST
Delhi HC adjourns to Oct 23 Environment Ministry's plea against order to publish EIA notification in different languages
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High court on Wednesday adjourned till October 23, a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment against the court's June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in languages mentioned in VIII Schedule of Constitution of India. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan adjourned the matter after the Central government sought time to file a rejoinder in the plea. The court has earlier sought a response on the review plea from petitioner Vikrant Tongad.

The Ministry filed the review petition after the court passed an order on a plea by Vikrant Tongad seeking modification in the court's earlier order to extend the time for public comments on the draft EIA notification 2020 by a period of 60 days from the date of uploading the translated versions of the draft notification in all the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, had earlier said that the petition is being preferred only to the extent that this court has directed the applicant to make all arrangements for the translation of the draft EIA Notification into various other languages and at least the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

"Direction of this Court qua translating the draft EIA Notification, 2020 into various languages and at least into the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India would open a floodgate of litigation due to multiple interpretations in different languages and would create a precedent and lead to future demands of translation of all statutory regulations in different languages and would result in a challenge to all the notifications and other official documents of the Union of India for translating them into vernacular languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India," the plea said. The review petition also said the court's earlier order would create a massive hurdle in the performance of the normal legislative and administrative functions of the Union of India on account of the inherent procedural and administrative difficulties in translating its notifications and other published documents into the vernacular languages.

The Delhi High Court had earlier extended the time granted to the general public to give their suggestions for the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till August 11 and observed there was ambiguity in the notification dated May 8 which extended the time limit to give the common public its suggestion for draft notification. The bench had also opined that the proposed notification should be translated into other languages too for the effective dissemination and directed that the translations should be published through the website of the MoEFC and websites of Environment Ministries of all the states as well as those of State Pollution Control Boards, within 10 days from June 30. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha passes three labour codes to harmonize workers' needs

The Rajya Sabha in its sitting today passed three labour codes namely, Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ii Code on Occupational Safety, Health Working Conditions Code, 2020 iii Social Security Code, 2020. With this, the decks for the enact...

Pixxel partners with Momentus for 2nd satellite launch in 2021

Space tech startup Pixxel on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021. Under the agreement with California-...

School-bus-size asteroid to safely zoom past Earth

A small near-Earth asteroid or NEA will briefly visit Earths neighbourhood on Thursday, September 24, zooming past at a distance of about 13,000 miles 21,000 kilometres above our planets surface. The asteroid will make its close approach be...

Many past anomalies had to be corrected after J-K became UT: Jitendra Singh

After Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, many past anomalies had to be corrected, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 here, Singh said, In erstwhile st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020