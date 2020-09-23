Left Menu
COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases for fifth day: Health Ministry

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Health Ministry on Wednesday said that new COVID-19 recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day and 89,746 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours while 83,347 new cases have been reported. The total number of recovered patients stands at 45,87,613 and the recovery rate is 81.25 per cent.

Health Ministry said in its release that India has the highest recovered cases in the world and it contributes 19.5 per cent to the global recoveries. The release said at least 17 states and UTs have more new recoveries as compared to new cases. About 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, and Haryana.

The release said that Andhra Pradesh has seen over 10,000 recoveries in the single day. (ANI)

