Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in Noida firm’s office

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the office of a private firm in Noida. There was no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the blaze, the police said. Further details awaited.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:19 IST
Fire breaks out in Noida firm’s office

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the office of a private firm in Noida. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm from the firm located in the industrial Sector 59, said fire officials, adding that fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

“Fire tenders have been pressed into service and local police are also at the site where relief operations are underway,” a police official said at 7 pm. There was no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the blaze, the police said. Further details awaited.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and a head constable have been placed under suspension for leaking information to drug traffickers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pat...

Rs 142.32 cr spent for implementation of environment education scheme in 2017-19: Govt

A total of Rs 142.32 crore was spent between 2017 and 2019 for the implementation of the Environment Education, Awareness and Training scheme, the ministry of environment told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Under the National Green Corps programme...

CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 46.93 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of ...

Maratha outfit to stage protests over quota issue in Pune

Maratha Kranti Morcha MKM, an outfit heading the quota agitation for the Maratha community, will stage protests outside the offices of all key political parties in Pune on September 27, an official said on Wednesday. There is a marked diffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020