Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean

The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:36 IST
India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said. It is the first major military exercise by India and Australia after they elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support in June.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. India has signed similar agreements with the US, France, Singapore and Japan. The naval exercise comes at a time India is expanding deployment of its warships in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of its tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical for India's strategic interests.

It is the fourth major bilateral military drill by the Indian Navy since June. It has already carried out similar exercises with the navies of the US, Japan and Russia. HMAS Hobart, the lead ship of the Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, is among the assets deployed in the exercise by the Royal Australian Navy, officials said. The Indian Navy deployed its stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and missile corvette INS Karmuk.

"The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices from each other," an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday. A wide-spectrum of drills including surface and anti-aircraft drills, helicopter operations, maneuvers and cross deck flying is being carried out as part of the exercise.

Earlier this month, navies of India and Russia carried out an exercise in the Bay of Bengal. In July, the Indian Navy carried out a military exercise with a US Navy carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The USS Nimitz is the world's largest warship.

In the exercise with the US Navy, four frontline warships of the Indian Navy participated. The US carrier strike group was transiting through the Indian Ocean Region on its way from the South China Sea. The US Navy carrier strike group comprises USS Nimitz, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson.

The Indian Navy carried out a similar exercise with the Japanese navy in June. India has significantly expanded its deployment in the Indian Ocean region with a plethora of warships and submarines following the border row to send across a message to Beijing.

The maritime space around the Malacca Strait is very critical for China's supply chain through sea routes.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Work from home culture to continue even after pandemic ends: Bill Gates

The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday. Various parts of the world have been under strict...

UK's Sunak to set out future of job support programme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys coronavirus job support programme on Thursday, just weeks before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire at the end of October. The Coronavirus ...

Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Myanmars Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung on Wednesday called on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed ways to boost ties. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said they discussed way...

Climate change is a real thing, action plan needed: Aaditya

As Mumbai once again gets flooded due to heavy rains, Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said climate change has become a real thing and stressed on undertaking mitigation measures as part of a larger action pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020